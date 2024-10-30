RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Six held after woman dies, over 40 fall ill after eating momos in Hyderabad

October 30, 2024  22:58
File image
Six people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a woman and hospitalisation of over 40 others after allegedly eating momos in Hyderabad, the police said. 

Following complaints from the family members of the victims, two cases were registered on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the BNS Act and during the course of investigation the six men were arrested, they said. 

A 31-year-old woman died on October 27 and 20 others were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed momos from street vendors on October 25. 

A case was registered earlier after 20 people fell sick after eating the snack from roadside stalls at different places which was prepared by the six people, the police said. 

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation release earlier said the corporation's food safety officials, with the help of the police, traced the street vendors and found that the establishment is being operated without licence. -- PTI 
