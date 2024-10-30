RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rishi Sunak bows out as UK Opposition Leader on Diwali

October 30, 2024  22:11
Rishi Sunak/File image
Rishi Sunak/File image
Rishi Sunak bowed out as UK Opposition Leader in Parliament on Wednesday with a reference to his career's Diwali milestones, being appointed the country's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage two years ago during the Festival of Lights. 

The 44-year-old, who has been serving as interim leader of the Conservatives until a new Tory leader is elected after the party's general election defeat in July, used his final Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons for a light-hearted exchange with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. 

"I became leader of my party during Diwali and I now stand down during that same festival," said Sunak. 

"I'm proud to have been the first British Asian Prime Minister, and I am even prouder that it was not that big a deal; and that speaks volumes about the values of the British people, of our country and of this Parliament. So will the Prime Minister join me in applauding the kindness, decency and tolerance that has always been the British way," he said. 

It was during Diwali in October 2022 that Sunak, joined by wife Akshata and daughters Krishna and Anoushka, entered 10 Downing Street and went on to adorn its steps with diyas and rangoli for two consecutive years. -- PTI 
