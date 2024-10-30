RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kerala man held for bomb threat to Air Arabia flight

October 30, 2024  23:28
A man was arrested for allegedly issuing a fake bomb threat to an Abu Dhabi-bound Air Arabia flight from Karipur international airport in this district, the police said on Wednesday. 

The accused was identified as Mohammed Ijas (26) from neighbouring Palakkad district. 

According to Karipur police, the airport director, on Tuesday evening, received an email from Ijas claiming that a bomb was planted on the Air Arabia flight flying from Kozhikode to Abu Dhabi. 

Based on the complaint from airport authorities, the police launched an immediate investigation to identify the source of the threat and finally zeroed in on Ijas with the support of cyber police. 

"We immediately took him into custody from the airport. Actually, he was about to fly in the same flight to Dubai. He confessed to the crime and said his only intention was to cancel the flight," a police officer said. -- PTI
