RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kashi, Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya: Yogi

October 30, 2024  20:00
Sarayu Ghat is lit up with diyas and colourful lights in Ayodhya/ANI on X
Sarayu Ghat is lit up with diyas and colourful lights in Ayodhya/ANI on X
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the transformation of Ayodhya is proof of "double-engine government delivering on its promise" and asserted that a similar transformation must also happen in Kashi and Mathura. 

Participating in the eighth edition of the deepotsav in Ayodhya -- the first since the consecration of Ram temple on January 22, Adityanath said, "This is a historic first as after 500 years, Lord Ram is now in his abode in Ayodhya for Diwali." 

"This is just the beginning and this beginning has to reach its logical conclusion. So by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence, Kashi and Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya," he said. 

"The double engine government has delivered on its promise (construction of Ram temple) and now is the turn of Ayodhya to prove itself. Remember, this 'agnipariksha' of Maa Sita should not happen again and again. We have to come out of this (bane)... People of Ayodhya must come forward once again (for this). This is why we are here today for this grand celebration," the CM said in his address while hitting out at the Opposition for "becoming barriers" in the government's growth agenda. 

"Just like mafias, these barriers would also be eliminated," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man who issued death threat to Salman Khan held
LIVE! Man who issued death threat to Salman Khan held

India, China complete troop disengagement
India, China complete troop disengagement

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

Renukaswamy murder: Actor Darshan gets interim bail
Renukaswamy murder: Actor Darshan gets interim bail

In a relief to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, the Karnataka high court on Wednesday granted him interim bail on medical grounds, to undergo spine surgery.

Uddhav is not even getting 100 seats now: BJP
Uddhav is not even getting 100 seats now: BJP

Bawankule said that the BJP has always respected Matoshri (Uddhav Thackeray's home) and its legacy.

'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan
'Unacceptable': Why China envoy questioned Pakistan

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong urged that the government should launch a crackdown against all anti-China terrorist groups after two deadly attacks took place in Pakistan within only six months, The Express Tribune reported.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances