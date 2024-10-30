Kashi, Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya: Yogi





Participating in the eighth edition of the deepotsav in Ayodhya -- the first since the consecration of Ram temple on January 22, Adityanath said, "This is a historic first as after 500 years, Lord Ram is now in his abode in Ayodhya for Diwali."





"This is just the beginning and this beginning has to reach its logical conclusion. So by 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence, Kashi and Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya," he said.





"The double engine government has delivered on its promise (construction of Ram temple) and now is the turn of Ayodhya to prove itself. Remember, this 'agnipariksha' of Maa Sita should not happen again and again. We have to come out of this (bane)... People of Ayodhya must come forward once again (for this). This is why we are here today for this grand celebration," the CM said in his address while hitting out at the Opposition for "becoming barriers" in the government's growth agenda.





"Just like mafias, these barriers would also be eliminated," he said. -- PTI

