Explosion rocks Manipur village, no injuries

October 30, 2024  22:28
An explosion rocked a village in Imphal West district on Wednesday evening, triggering panic among the people, officials said. 

The incident happened near the house of one Okram Haridas in Kadangband Part 2 village in the Lamshang police station area, they said. 

No one was hurt in the explosion, the cause of which is yet to be known. Security forces have rushed to the area, they added. 

Locals were being shifted to a more secure area, officials said. 

It was claimed by locals that the explosion was caused by a drone, but it was yet to be established, they said. 

Kadangband located near the foothills of the Kangpokpi district witnessed several such attacks since the ethnic conflict began in the state in May last year. 

The village is located a few kilometres away from Koutruk where on September 1 the state witnessed the first drone bomb attack. -- PTI
