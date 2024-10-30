RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Disengagement between India and China completed

October 30, 2024  16:37
Disengagement between India and China in Depsang and Demchok completed. Coordinated patrolling to start soon by both sides. Ground commanders will continue to hold talks. Exchange of sweets on Diwali to happen tomorrow: Indian Army sources.

After the disengagement process is completely over, coordinated patrolling will commence. India has been working towards resolving this long-standing dispute to restore the pre-April 2020 situation, prior to the onset of Chinese aggression in the area. 

 On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that frontier troops of both nations are engaged in "relevant work" in line with the agreement reached on border issues. During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that this work is progressing "smoothly."
