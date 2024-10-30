RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Amit Shah ordered violence against Canada Sikhs'

October 30, 2024  14:02
More news from Canada and the deep chill in its relations with India. 
Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada, a Canadian official has said. 

The official who is the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, David Morrison,  told Canada MPs from the national security committee that he had confirmed Amit Shah's name to The Washington Post, which first reported the allegations. 

Morrison told the committee. that the Post journalist called him and asked if it was indeed HM Shah, which Morrison confirmed to the newspaper. 

There were no details on how Canada knew of Shah's alleged involvement. 

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a year ago that Canada had credible evidence that agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023. 

 Canadian authorities have repeatedly said they have shared evidence of that with Indian authorities but Indian government officials have also denied Canada provided evidence and called the allegations absurd. 

