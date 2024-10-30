Actor Darshan gets bail in murder case on medical grounds





The 47-year-old, arrested on June 11, was lodged in Ballari prison.





His friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.





The bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Wednesday morning granted interim bail to Darshan for a period of six weeks.





And he was released from prison this evening after jail authorities completed formalities on receiving the court order.





According to police sources, Darshan will take a route via neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to reach Bengaluru, and security is being provided to him.





The court has laid down certain conditions, as per which he should execute a personal bond for a sum of Rs two lakhs with two sureties for the like sum, and surrender his passport before the trial court. -- PTI

