RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Actor Darshan gets bail in murder case on medical grounds

October 30, 2024  18:30
image
Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, arrested more than four months ago in a murder case, walked out of jail in Ballari on Wednesday, hours after the Karnataka high court granted him interim bail on medical grounds, to undergo spine surgery. 

The 47-year-old, arrested on June 11, was lodged in Ballari prison. 

His friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. 

The bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty on Wednesday morning granted interim bail to Darshan for a period of six weeks. 

And he was released from prison this evening after jail authorities completed formalities on receiving the court order. 

According to police sources, Darshan will take a route via neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to reach Bengaluru, and security is being provided to him. 

The court has laid down certain conditions, as per which he should execute a personal bond for a sum of Rs two lakhs with two sureties for the like sum, and surrender his passport before the trial court. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian, China complete troop disengagement
Indian, China complete troop disengagement

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

LIVE! Gautam Gambhir faces fresh probe in cheating case
LIVE! Gautam Gambhir faces fresh probe in cheating case

Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim
Amit Shah ordered violence: Canada's big claim

Top Canadian officials have accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of leading a campaign targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis
Will find a solution to back Amit Thackeray: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party still wants to throw its weight behind Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in Mahim assembly seat, which the...

New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious

Pseudonymous or anonymous nature of the social media handle, analysis of the geopolitical situation and presence of VIPs onboard are some of the new criteria that agencies will keep in mind while considering the seriousness of a bomb...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances