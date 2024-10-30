2 killed in fire caused by lightning strike on fireworks unit in Andhra





Lightning struck the factory situated on the outskirts of Suryaarupalem village in the district, following which it was completely gutted.





According to DSP (Kovvuru) G Devakumar, two women died in this incident and five were seriously injured.





A case was registered and investigation is on. -- PTI

