2 killed in fire caused by lightning strike on fireworks unit in Andhra

2 killed in fire caused by lightning strike on fireworks unit in AndhraOctober 30, 2024 20:23
Two people died in a fire triggered by a lightning strike at a fireworks manufacturing unit in a village in East Godavari district on Wednesday, the police said.
Lightning struck the factory situated on the outskirts of Suryaarupalem village in the district, following which it was completely gutted.
According to DSP (Kovvuru) G Devakumar, two women died in this incident and five were seriously injured.
A case was registered and investigation is on. -- PTI