2 killed in fire caused by lightning strike on fireworks unit in Andhra

October 30, 2024  20:23
Two people died in a fire triggered by a lightning strike at a fireworks manufacturing unit in a village in   East Godavari district on Wednesday, the police said.   

Lightning struck the factory situated on the outskirts of Suryaarupalem village in the district, following which it was completely gutted. 

According to DSP (Kovvuru) G Devakumar, two women died in this incident and five were seriously injured.    

A case was registered and investigation is on. -- PTI
