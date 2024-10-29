Used unmanned vehicle, AI in Jammu encounter: Army official





Three terrorists have been killed during the operation.





"We have used unmanned vehicle, artificial intelligence that gave us a quick and successful result... We lost one Army dog -- he was ahead when we were doing search operations, and militants fired upon the Dog. It's due to his sacrifice, many of the lives could be saved," Major General Sameer Shrivastava told reporters in Akhnoor, near Jammu.





"After this operation, such information was spreading that the Army had used BMP -- we had used that kind of vehicle because the area was tough - with a gradient of 30 degrees and dense forest -- we used those vehicles after locating militants to reach there...," Major General Shrivastava added.





DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma who was present at the press conference along with Major General Sameer Shrivastava said they have been holding meetings including a one-off with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to ensure coordination between the Army and police. -- ANI

