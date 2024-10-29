RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Used unmanned vehicle, AI in Jammu encounter: Army official

October 29, 2024  18:39
Major General Sameer Shrivastava speaking to media persons in Akhnoor, Jammu/ANI Photo
Major General Sameer Shrivastava GoC 10 Infantry Division said on Tuesday that security forces used an unmanned vehicle and artificial intelligence during the encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor. 

Three terrorists have been killed during the operation. 

"We have used unmanned vehicle, artificial intelligence that gave us a quick and successful result... We lost one Army dog -- he was ahead when we were doing search operations, and militants fired upon the Dog. It's due to his sacrifice, many of the lives could be saved," Major General Sameer Shrivastava told reporters in Akhnoor, near Jammu. 

"After this operation, such information was spreading that the Army had used BMP -- we had used that kind of vehicle because the area was tough - with a gradient of 30 degrees and dense forest -- we used those vehicles after locating militants to reach there...," Major General Shrivastava added. 

DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma who was present at the press conference along with Major General Sameer Shrivastava said they have been holding meetings including a one-off with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha to ensure coordination between the Army and police. -- ANI
