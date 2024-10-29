Three arrested in Kerala temple firecracker blast case





The arrested persons were identified as Rajesh P, Bharathan and Chandrashekharan, they said.





Of them, Bharathan and Chandrashekharan were secretary and president of the temple committee, Rajesh was the one who set off firecrackers during the time of the mishap, the police said.





The fire accident during a Theyyam performance at a temple near Neeleswaram late Monday night left 154 people injured, eight of them seriously, when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded. -- PTI

Three people were arrested in connection with fire accident that took place at a temple in nearby Neeleswaram, the police said on Tuesday.