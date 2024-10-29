RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tension in U'khand town over girl's disappearance

October 29, 2024  23:51
Angry locals on Tuesday vandalised the shop of a youth belonging to a particular community after the disappearance of a teenaged girl in Kirtinagar area of Tehri. 

The locals suspect religious conversion and love jihad was behind the disappearance of the girl. 

A case has been registered and a search has started for the missing teenager and the accused, the police said. 

The local people protested in Kirtinagar market area on Tuesday, demanding that the teenager be found and action taken against those responsible for her disappearance. 

The locals vandalised the shop of a youth whom they suspected of having a hand in it. 

They also broke the hoardings of some other shops belonging to a particular community, they said. 

Subsequently they took out a rally from Kirtinagar main market to Jakhani. 

Heavy police force remained deployed in the market area during the protests. BJP leader Lakhpat Bhandari said the minor girl was misled conspiratorially with the intention to convert her. 

The police were informed about this earlier but no concrete action was taken, he said. 

The accused who runs a barber's shop is absconding while the police have not been able to trace the teenager who disappeared from her house, he said. -- PTI
