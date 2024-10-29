RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Siding with Shinde was a grave mistake: Sena MLA

October 29, 2024  10:22
image
Upset over being denied ticket by his party, sitting Shiv Sena MLA from Maharashtra's Palghar, Shrinivas Vanga, has said he committed a 'grave mistake' of siding with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joining his party. 

Srinivas, the son of late Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chintaman Vanga, became an MLA after winning the 2019 assembly elections as a candidate of undivided Shiv Sena from the Palghar (Scheduled Tribes) seat.

After a split in the Shiv Sena, Vanga supported Shinde.

He was hoping to get renominated from the seat by the party.

However, the party gave candidature to former MP Rajendra Gavit, who had also sided with Shinde when he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in June 2022.

In its list of 20 nominees announced on Sunday, the Shiv Sena fielded Gavit from the Palghar assembly constituency.

After learning that he has been denied re-nomination by the party, a visibly upset Vanga told reporters on Monday, "I made a grave mistake by joining the Shinde-led faction."

He also described Shinde's rival and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray as a 'dev manus' (Godlike man).

Talking to news channels, his family members expressed concern over his present state of mind, and said he has not only stopped interacting with them and having food, but is also crying and threatening to harm his own life. 

After learning about the situation, CM Shinde reportedly contacted Vanga's wife, assuring that her husband would be considered for a role as a member of the Maharashtra legislative council.

Videos of Vanga's emotional responses have since gone viral on social media and news channels.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter
LIVE! 2 more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

Israel bans operations of UN relief agency
Israel bans operations of UN relief agency

The Israeli Parliament enacted a law prohibiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the primary UN organisation assisting Palestinians, from operating within the country, CNN reported.

Can Amit Thackeray Revive The MNS?
Can Amit Thackeray Revive The MNS?

'If you look at the average age of all our candidates, you will notice that their average age is between 35 and 40. It is a kind of revolution that the MNS is bringing in Maharashtra.'

'Digital arrest': Mumbai woman duped of Rs 14 lakh
'Digital arrest': Mumbai woman duped of Rs 14 lakh

As per the advisory of cyber-security agency CERT-In, a digital arrest is the one in which victims receive a phone call, an e-mail or a message claiming they are under investigation for illegal activities, such as identity theft or money...

Arjun's 'Single', Confirms Malaika Split
Arjun's 'Single', Confirms Malaika Split

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018, and were quite open about it on social media.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances