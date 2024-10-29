RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shaina quits BJP, files nomination as Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi

October 29, 2024  20:09
Shaina NC/ANI Photo
Shaina NC/ANI Photo
BJP spokesperson Shaina NC has resigned from her party and filed nomination as the candidate of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena from the Mumbadevi assembly constituency in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

Before submitting her nomination papers, Shaina visited the temple of Mumbai's patron goddess Mumbadevi to seek blessings for her campaign for the November 20 elections. Shaina will square off against Congress' Amin Patel from Mumbadevi, which is a part of Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. 

"I filed my nomination papers from the Mumbadevi seat. I have resigned from the BJP and joined the Shiv Sena," she said. 

She expressed confidence in the Mahayuti alliance, asserting that it will secure victory in the state polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. 

"Today filed nomination as the Mahayuti candidate from Mumbadevi assembly constituency. It is clear from the enthusiasm of the people and workers present during this time and their unwavering faith in Mahayuti that the Mahayuti government is going to be formed again in the state with a huge majority," Shaina said. -- PTI 
