Replicas of Konark wheels installed at Rashtrapati Bhavan





Installation of Konark wheels aims to showcase and promote rich heritage of the country among visitors.





This initiative is part of the several steps being taken to introduce traditional cultural and historical elements in Rashtrapati Bhavan.





The Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the culmination of Odishan temple architecture.





It was built in the shape of a colossal chariot carrying the Sun God.





The Konark wheels are symbols of India's cultural legacy. -- ANI

Four replicas of the Konark wheels, made of sandstone, have been installed at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre and Amrit Udyan.