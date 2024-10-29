Puja Khedkar's father to contest Maha polls as independent





This time, he has not mentioned any information related to his wife in the election affidavit, contrary to what he had done during the Lok Sabha polls. He filed his assembly poll nomination form on Tuesday, the last day of the process.





Khedkar, a former government official, was one of the accused in the case of alleged criminal intimidation along with his wife Manorama Khedkar, who allegedly showed a gun to a farmer in Pune district over a land dispute in June 2023.





During this year's Lok Sabha elections, Khedkar had mentioned the information related to his wife Manorama in the election affidavit, alluding that they were not separated as claimed by his daughter Puja Khedkar. This time, however, he did not mention the details of his wife in the 'spouse' section.





Puja Khedkar is alleged to have misused the OBC non-creamy layer quota in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) by falsely claiming that her parents were separated. In July, a sessions court in Pune granted anticipatory bail to Dilip Khedkar in the criminal intimidation case.





During the Lok Sabha polls, Khedkar had contested as a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate from Ahmednagar constituency, but failed to win.





Talking about Khedkar's flip-flop on his marital status, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said on X, "During the Lok Sabha elections, they (Dilip Khedkar and Manorama Khedkar) were married, but when the issue of caste-certificate was involved, they showed themselves as separated and now again Khedkar has shown himself as separated."

