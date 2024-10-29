RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Puja Khedkar's father to contest Maha polls as independent

October 29, 2024  13:54
image
After unsuccessfully contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Dilip Khedkar, father of sacked probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, has now entered the assembly poll fray as he will contest as an independent candidate from Shevgaon seat in Ahilyanagar district. 

 This time, he has not mentioned any information related to his wife in the election affidavit, contrary to what he had done during the Lok Sabha polls. He filed his assembly poll nomination form on Tuesday, the last day of the process. 

 Khedkar, a former government official, was one of the accused in the case of alleged criminal intimidation along with his wife Manorama Khedkar, who allegedly showed a gun to a farmer in Pune district over a land dispute in June 2023. 

During this year's Lok Sabha elections, Khedkar had mentioned the information related to his wife Manorama in the election affidavit, alluding that they were not separated as claimed by his daughter Puja Khedkar. This time, however, he did not mention the details of his wife in the 'spouse' section. 

Puja Khedkar is alleged to have misused the OBC non-creamy layer quota in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) by falsely claiming that her parents were separated. In July, a sessions court in Pune granted anticipatory bail to Dilip Khedkar in the criminal intimidation case. 

During the Lok Sabha polls, Khedkar had contested as a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate from Ahmednagar constituency, but failed to win. 

Talking about Khedkar's flip-flop on his marital status, RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said on X, "During the Lok Sabha elections, they (Dilip Khedkar and Manorama Khedkar) were married, but when the issue of caste-certificate was involved, they showed themselves as separated and now again Khedkar has shown himself as separated."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 terrorists killed, search ops continue in Akhnoor
LIVE! 3 terrorists killed, search ops continue in Akhnoor

Nagpur man behind bomb hoxes, wrote book on terror
Nagpur man behind bomb hoxes, wrote book on terror

Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur have identified a 35-year-old man from Gondia in the state as the person behind a spate of hoax bomb threats that triggered panic, caused flight delays and led to increased security at airports and other...

YouTuber booked over 'Uma Bharti took bribe' video
YouTuber booked over 'Uma Bharti took bribe' video

Police have registered a case after a video was uploaded on YouTube claiming that an Indian Police Service officer in disguise caught former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti while taking a bribe, an official said on Tuesday.

Accident at Patna Metro construction site, 2 killed
Accident at Patna Metro construction site, 2 killed

Two persons were killed and several others injured in an accident at a construction site of the Patna Metro, a police officer said on Tuesday.

'Being A Star Is Selfish'
'Being A Star Is Selfish'

'You changed me, you told me what to do, you have brought me into politics.''I will work tirelessly for you. It is in your fingers to support me.''My career peak I have left to be with you.'Superstar Vijay is the latest actor to enter...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances