Meanwhile, NCP fields Nawab Malik from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency.

In Baramati, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "This is democracy. This is not a contest between uncle (Ajit Pawar) and nephew (Yugendra Pawar). This is our ideological fight against the BJP. Our fight is not with an individual... I don't think it is Pawar vs Pawar. This is NCP Maharashtra vs BJP's 'invisible power'.