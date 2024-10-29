No farmer will be evicted: Sidda on waqf land row





"No farmer will be evicted from their land. Yesterday (Monday) revenue minister (Krishna Byre Gowda), MB Patil (industries and Vijayapura district in-charge minister) and waqf minister Zameer Ahmed Khan have jointly said that no farmer from Vijayapura will be evicted from their land," Siddaramaiah said.





Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said in case notices have been issued to farmers, they will be withdrawn.





Responding to a question that similar notices have been issued to farmers in Yadgir and Dharwad districts too, the CM said: "I will ask the revenue minister to look into it, nowhere farmers will be evicted." -- PTI

