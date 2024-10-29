No Chinese Diwali items for Ram temple: Trust





The city of Ayodhya is preparing for a grand Deepotsav this year -- it will be the eighth edition of the event and the first since the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in January.





The temple premises will also be decorated with diyas and other items.





"The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has prohibited the use of Chinese decorative items during Diwali, promoting local craftsmanship and aligning with the 'Vocal for Local' initiative and the push toward self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat)," according to a media statement.





The police said there will be around 10,000 security personnel on duty to maintain security during the Deepotsav event and nearly half of them will be in plain dress.





When asked about the Ram Temple's decision not to use Chinese decorative items, Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, "Basically, we want to just use items which are indigenous and local. They are saying they will not use Chinese items but the whole idea is they want to promote local artisans, local artists and local material which is more eco-friendly." -- PTI

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, which manages the Ram Temple in the city, has decided not to use Chinese decorative items during Diwali to promote local craftsmanship, according to officials.