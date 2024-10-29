RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Nawab Malik files nomination from Mankhurd seat as NCP candidate

October 29, 2024  18:35
image
Nawab Malik on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency as an NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. 

After filing the nomination, Nawab Malik told ANI, "Today, I filed a nomination from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency as an NCP candidate. I had filed the form as an Independent candidate also. But the party has sent the AB form and we submitted it at 2.55 pm and now I am the official candidate of NCP." 

Earlier, he had filed the nomination as an independent candidate and today was the last date for candidates to file their nominations for the Maharashtra polls. 

Notably, the fight in the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar assembly seat is that of the Muslim vote as the seat has been held by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. -- ANI
