RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mumbai records first case of rabies in golden jackals

October 29, 2024  23:09
Representational image
Representational image
In a worrying discovery, rabies infection has been confirmed in the samples of one of the five golden jackals who all died separately within a month in Mumbai, a forest department official said. 

After back-to-back deaths of five golden jackals from the same area, the brain samples of the last dead animal were sent for a rabies test, which returned positive, the official said. 

Two carcasses of golden jackals were found by the Mumbai Range of Thane Territorial Wing of the Forest Department this month and three live jackals were rescued. 

The live animals were handed over to Mumbai-based RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) for treatment and rehabilitation, said the official. 

The first live animal died before treatment. 

Another golden jackal was treated and stabilised by veterinarians, however, it died within hours of the rescue. 

The third one died a day after it was rescued from Chembur, showing unusual behaviour, said the forest official. 

All the carcasses were handed over to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park for postmortem. 

The brain samples of the last dead animal were extracted and sent to the Mumbai Veterinary College for testing for rabies infection. 

The test returned positive, said the official. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 28L diyas ready to light up Ayodhya tomorrow
LIVE! 28L diyas ready to light up Ayodhya tomorrow

2 more terrorists killed in Jammu, major strike foiled
2 more terrorists killed in Jammu, major strike foiled

Security forces on Tuesday morning gunned down two terrorists holed up in a forest area near a village in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of militants killed in the 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of...

Demchok, Depsang troop disengagement in final stages
Demchok, Depsang troop disengagement in final stages

The sources have said that patrolling will begin at these points once the disengagement that began last week is completed and both sides will move their respective troops and dismantle temporary structures.

1 held for death threats to Salman, Zeeshan Siddique
1 held for death threats to Salman, Zeeshan Siddique

The Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Nationalist Congress Party leader Zeeshan Siddique, an official said on Tuesday.

Mandhana's century powers India to series victory
Mandhana's century powers India to series victory

Smriti Mandhana finally played a knock befitting her calibre as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the deciding game to seal the three-match Women's ODI series 2-1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances