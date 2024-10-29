Monopoly Bachao Syndicate: Rahul on Adani nexus





The opposition party alleged that Buch rented out her property to a company associated with an individual connected to the IndiaBulls Group which was under the stock market regulator's scanner. There was no immediate reaction from either Buch or the Adani group on the allegations. However, previously both the SEBI chief and the Adani group had separately dismissed allegations of any wrongdoing.





The opposition party also alleged that Buch has been associated with Predible Health Private Limited, holding equity in it, and she continued to hold shares in the company even after becoming a whole time member of SEBI. The party further pointed out that Jacesa Investments Limited, which is based out of St Vincent and The Grenadines and invested in Predible Health Private Limited, is listed in offshore leaks by Paradise Papers shared by ICIJ. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, the Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also alleged that Ananth Narayan Gopalkrishnan, who became a Whole Time Member at SEBI on October 10, 2022, also rented out his property in Mumbai to a stockbroker hired by a brokerage firm called IMC India Securities, which is regulated by SEBI, and received Rs 64.8 lakhs in rent.





Simultaneously, the party put out a video, the third in a series featuring Gandhi and Khera, in which the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha talks about how the Adani Defence website allegedly reveals how the company profits by "merely rebranding" foreign-made weapons.





In his post along with the video, Gandhi said, "The rot in India's institutional framework has reached alarming depths with the rise of a 'Monopoly Bachao Syndicate'. At the core of this syndicate is a dangerous nexus between Adani, key regulatory bodies, and the Modi-led BJP."

The Congress Tuesday levelled fresh conflict of interest charges against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, with Rahul Gandhi claiming a "Monopoly Bachao Syndicate" was at work, at the core of which was a "dangerous nexus" among the Adani Group, key regulatory bodies, and the BJP.