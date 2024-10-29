Milind Deora makes a commitment: Will work for...





Speaking to media persons after filing his nomination for the Maharashtra assembly polls Milind Deora said, "Today I have filed my nomination form for Mahayuti from Worli Constituency... I took the blessings of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar...We will work for the people here."





The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

