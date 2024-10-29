RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Man held for death threats to Salman, Siddique

October 29, 2024  12:40
A 20-year-old man has been arrested from Noida over death threats to actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA and son of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12. 

Mumbai Police have taken Gufran Khan into custody and shifted him on a transit remand. According to police sources, Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra received messages on Friday evening, threatening Salman Khan and the MLA of death unless they paid a ransom. 

A staff of Zeeshan Siddiqui's office had registered a police complaint and an FIR was filed. Police then identified Mohammed Tayyab as the man behind the threats and arrested him.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had arrested Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur, over a threat message received by Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline. The threat message demanded  5 crore as ransom.
