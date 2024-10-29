RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Lawyers, police clash in UP court after tiff with judge

October 29, 2024  18:18
File image
Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel came to blows in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on Tuesday after the judge called the force in to remove a group of protesting lawyers raising slogans against him over a disagreement. 

Some of the lawyers claimed they suffered injuries as police personnel used batons on them, and police officials alleged that agitating advocates set a local police outpost on fire. 

The ruckus broke out around 11 am in the district and sessions court complex located in the Raj Nagar area following a heated altercation between an advocate and the judge over the hearing of an anticipatory bail case. 

Dramatic scenes of the clash in the courtroom surfaced on social media. 

In one such clip, some police personnel were seen brandishing batons, while one even wielded a wooden chair, gesturing as if to strike the lawyers. 

Ghaziabad police commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra said that a group of advocates "tried to exert pressure" on the district judge during the hearing of a bail application and "attempted to assault" him. -- PTI
