Ladoos, diyas, patakas... Spain PM toasts Diwali





They also had their hands on delicious Indian sweets, including ladoos. Sanchez, who arrived in India in the early hours of Monday, is on a three-day visit to India. He is scheduled to attend a programme in Mumbai today and depart for Spain tomorrow.





Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez , along with his wife, Begona Gomez, participated in Diwali celebrations in Mumbai on Monday night. During the festivities, the Spanish PM and his wife lit diyas and set off some pencil crackers to celebrate the festival.