Kerala govt assures thorough probe into temple fire mishap





State industries minister P Rajeeve, who visited the accident site, said necessary action would be taken based on a report to be submitted by the district administration in this regard.





"A comprehensive probe will be carried out. All aspects will be examined. Based on the report of the district administration, further action will be taken," he told reporters in Kasaragod.





Earlier in the day, the district administration said that the additional divisional magistrate has been ordered to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report.





The minister said the probe would cover all aspects including whether legal permission for the firework display was sought, where did they store firecrackers in previous years and why did they shift the cracker storage area this time and so on. -- PTI

