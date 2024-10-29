RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kerala govt assures thorough probe into temple fire mishap

October 29, 2024  21:30
Kerala police and forensic officials examine the firecracker blast site/ANI Photo
The Kerala government on Tuesday assured a comprehensive probe into the fire accident that took place at a temple in nearby Neeleswaram and said stringent measures would be taken to check the recurrence of similar incidents. 

State industries minister P Rajeeve, who visited the accident site, said necessary action would be taken based on a report to be submitted by the district administration in this regard. 

"A comprehensive probe will be carried out. All aspects will be examined. Based on the report of the district administration, further action will be taken," he told reporters in Kasaragod. 

Earlier in the day, the district administration said that the additional divisional magistrate has been ordered to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report. 

The minister said the probe would cover all aspects including whether legal permission for the firework display was sought, where did they store firecrackers in previous years and why did they shift the cracker storage area this time and so on. -- PTI
