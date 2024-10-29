Kerala CM's escort involved in collision near Thiruvananthapuram





The accident took place while the chief minister was traveling from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram.





According to visuals aired by news channels, the incident happened when an escort vehicle was trying to assist a scooter rider who was crossing the road and turning in another direction.





One of the escort vehicles suddenly stopped, causing the vehicles behind it to hit each other from behind.





The police said that no one was injured in the accident, and the Chief Minister continued his journey to Thiruvananthapuram. No case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police added. -- PTI

