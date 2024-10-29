RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kerala CM's escort involved in collision near Thiruvananthapuram

October 29, 2024  01:21
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan/File image
An accident occurred on Monday evening at the Vamanapuram Park junction in the Thiruvananthapuram district, involving vehicles from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's escort, the police said. 

The accident took place while the chief minister was traveling from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram. 

According to visuals aired by news channels, the incident happened when an escort vehicle was trying to assist a scooter rider who was crossing the road and turning in another direction. 

One of the escort vehicles suddenly stopped, causing the vehicles behind it to hit each other from behind. 

The police said that no one was injured in the accident, and the Chief Minister continued his journey to Thiruvananthapuram. No case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police added. -- PTI
