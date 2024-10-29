Kannada film 'Toxic' courts controversy over felling of trees in forest land





He also conducted a spot inspection of the site where the shooting of the movie Toxic, starring actor Yash, was held.





In a note to additional chief secretary of department of forest, ecology and environment, he said a total of 599 acres of reserve forest in Bengaluru's Peenya plantation 1 and plantation 2 is gazetted, which was illegally handed over to HMT (Hindustan Machine Tools) in the 1960s without de-notification.





He also quoted the Supreme Court as saying "once a forest is always a forest unless de-notified."





The minister also noted that the land that is in HMT's possession without de-notification is a forest.





"HMT illegally sold the forest land in its possession to various government and private organisations and individuals and non-forestry activities take place here. The felling of trees in this forest area is visible from the satellite image," he said. -- PTI

