RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kannada film 'Toxic' courts controversy over felling of trees in forest land

October 29, 2024  22:15
Image courtesy X
Image courtesy X
Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday directed officials concerned to take disciplinary action against those who permitted felling of trees in a forest land in Bengaluru, where a set was erected for shooting a Kannada movie titled Toxic

He also conducted a spot inspection of the site where the shooting of the movie Toxic, starring actor Yash, was held. 

In a note to additional chief secretary of department of forest, ecology and environment, he said a total of 599 acres of reserve forest in Bengaluru's Peenya plantation 1 and plantation 2 is gazetted, which was illegally handed over to HMT (Hindustan Machine Tools) in the 1960s without de-notification. 

He also quoted the Supreme Court as saying "once a forest is always a forest unless de-notified." 

The minister also noted that the land that is in HMT's possession without de-notification is a forest. 

"HMT illegally sold the forest land in its possession to various government and private organisations and individuals and non-forestry activities take place here. The felling of trees in this forest area is visible from the satellite image," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bomb threats to 100 flights today; AI, IndiGo worst hit
LIVE! Bomb threats to 100 flights today; AI, IndiGo worst hit

2 more terrorists killed in Jammu, major strike foiled
2 more terrorists killed in Jammu, major strike foiled

Security forces on Tuesday morning gunned down two terrorists holed up in a forest area near a village in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of militants killed in the 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of...

Demchok, Depsang troop disengagement in final stages
Demchok, Depsang troop disengagement in final stages

The sources have said that patrolling will begin at these points once the disengagement that began last week is completed and both sides will move their respective troops and dismantle temporary structures.

1 held for death threats to Salman, Zeeshan Siddique
1 held for death threats to Salman, Zeeshan Siddique

The Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Nationalist Congress Party leader Zeeshan Siddique, an official said on Tuesday.

Mandhana's century powers India to series victory
Mandhana's century powers India to series victory

Smriti Mandhana finally played a knock befitting her calibre as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the deciding game to seal the three-match Women's ODI series 2-1 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances