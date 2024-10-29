RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Govt asks manufacturers to cut price of 3 anti-cancer drugs

October 29, 2024  17:05
File image
File image
The government has asked the companies to reduce prices of three anti-cancer drugs to pass on the benefit of customs duty exemption and GST reduction to the consumers. 

In line with the government's commitment to ensure the availability of drugs at affordable prices, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has issued an office memorandum directing the concerned manufacturers to reduce the MRP on three anti-cancer drugs, Trastuzumab, Osimertinib and Durvalumab. 

This is in pursuance to the announcement made in the Union Budget for the year 2024-25 exempting these three anti-cancer medicines from customs duty, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a statement. 

The department of revenue, ministry of finance, issued a notification dated July 23, this year reducing the customs duty to nil on the three drugs. 

"Accordingly, there should be a reduction in MRP of these drugs in the market and benefits of reduced taxes and duties should be passed on to the consumers," the ministry said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No farmer will be evicted: Sidda on waqf land row
LIVE! No farmer will be evicted: Sidda on waqf land row

1 held for death threats to Salman, Zeeshan Siddique
1 held for death threats to Salman, Zeeshan Siddique

The Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Nationalist Congress Party leader Zeeshan Siddique, an official said on Tuesday.

Should Rohingya kids go to school? Delhi HC says...
Should Rohingya kids go to school? Delhi HC says...

The Delhi high court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to enrol Rohingya refugee children in local schools, saying it was the Centre's domain.

Rana called up for Mumbai Test; set to make debut
Rana called up for Mumbai Test; set to make debut

In a surprise move, Delhi pace bowler Harshit Rana was added to the India squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand.

Terror Attacks No Cause Of Alarm For J&K Projects
Terror Attacks No Cause Of Alarm For J&K Projects

'If you are in a position to give employment to local people, you will find no terror attacks in your area.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances