German-Iranian national executed in Iran





The execution took place on Monday morning, as per state news agency IRNA, which described the 69-year-old as "Israeli-linked spy and saboteur."





The US resident, Sharmahd was sentenced to death in February 2023 after being convicted by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges linked to his involvement in the 2008 attack against a religious congregation centre in Iranian city of Shiraz in Fars Province that killed 14 people and injured 200 others.





Iran's Supreme Court in April upheld the death sentence, which was handed to him in February on charges of "corruption on earth" by planning and orchestrating a series of terrorist acts against the Islamic Republic, Irna reported.Tehran had accused Sharmahd of being the "ringleader of the terrorist Tondar group, who for years planned numerous terrorist operations against the Islamic Iran, at the behest of his masters in Western, American and child-killing Zionist spy organizations."





Iranian Judiciary's Mizan news agency cited a statement by the Tehran Prosecutor-General's Office on Monday. "At the behest of his masters in Western intelligence agencies, Sharmahd has for years designed numerous terrorist operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the statement said as cited by state media Press TV. He was believed to have been kidnapped in Dubai and subsequently detained in Iran.

