ED chargesheets AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi waqf case

October 29, 2024  21:08
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan over money laundering charges in a case of alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case. 

The court is likely to take it up for consideration on November 4.

Khan was arrested by the ED on September 2 from his Okhla residence and is currently in judicial custody.

Special judge Vishal Gogne on Tuesday posted his bail application for hearing on November 7. -- PTI
