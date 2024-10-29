RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Curb political crimes before polls: CEC to Maha DGP

October 29, 2024  20:40
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar/File image
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar/File image
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday expressed concerns over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra and asked its police chief to ensure a strict clampdown on crimes that vitiate the electoral atmosphere, sources said. 

The poll watchdog held a review meeting with the chief secretaries, police chiefs and other top officials of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and their neighbouring states to assess the law-and-order situation for the assembly elections. 

During the review, CEC Kumar expressed concerns over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra and asked the state's director general of police to ensure a strict clampdown on such crimes, the sources said. 

The recent killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in the state has created a political furore. 

CEC Kumar also cautioned the administration and law enforcement authorities in Jharkhand to be even-handed in their dealings with political functionaries and ensure that no authority is exercised in a mala fide manner, they said. 

The commission has issued strict instructions for stepping up efforts to curb the inflow of inducements, including cash, liquor, narcotics, precious metals and other freebies, to the poll-bound states ahead of the elections. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Curb political crimes before polls: CEC to Maha DGP
LIVE! Curb political crimes before polls: CEC to Maha DGP

Demchok, Depsang troop disengagement in final stages
Demchok, Depsang troop disengagement in final stages

The sources have said that patrolling will begin at these points once the disengagement that began last week is completed and both sides will move their respective troops and dismantle temporary structures.

50-60 terrorists waiting to sneak into Jammu: Official
50-60 terrorists waiting to sneak into Jammu: Official

The anti-terror operation was part of Indian security forces' counter-offensive Operation Asan, launched after terrorists attacked an Army convoy in the Battal area on October 28.

Lawyers clash with cops clash, set outpost on fire
Lawyers clash with cops clash, set outpost on fire

Some of the lawyers claimed they suffered injuries as police personnel used batons on them, and police officials alleged that agitating advocates set a local police outpost on fire.

Schoolboys outclassed by NZ: Pak player blasts India
Schoolboys outclassed by NZ: Pak player blasts India

Ahmed Shehzad, the former Pakistan cricketer, delivered a scathing critique of India's recent Test series loss to New Zealand.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances