Curb political crimes before polls: CEC to Maha DGP





The poll watchdog held a review meeting with the chief secretaries, police chiefs and other top officials of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and their neighbouring states to assess the law-and-order situation for the assembly elections.





During the review, CEC Kumar expressed concerns over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra and asked the state's director general of police to ensure a strict clampdown on such crimes, the sources said.





The recent killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in the state has created a political furore.





CEC Kumar also cautioned the administration and law enforcement authorities in Jharkhand to be even-handed in their dealings with political functionaries and ensure that no authority is exercised in a mala fide manner, they said.





The commission has issued strict instructions for stepping up efforts to curb the inflow of inducements, including cash, liquor, narcotics, precious metals and other freebies, to the poll-bound states ahead of the elections. -- PTI

