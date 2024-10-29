RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Can't sit this election out: Biden votes

October 29, 2024  08:07
image
Just a week ahead of the US Presidential Elections, President Joe Biden joined in with hundreds of young voters in his home state, Delaware to cast his ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democratic representatives on Monday. 

 After casting his early ballot, Biden took to social media platform X and said that he was proud to cast his ballot for Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Lisa Rochester, and other Democrats. He also urged the people to cast their vote for the election and stated that there was "too much on the line" to miss to sit this election out. 

 "I was proud to cast my ballot for Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Lisa Rochester, and Democrats up and down the ballot with a few first-time voters. Folks, there is too much on the line to sit this election out," Biden stated in a post on X. 

At the polling site in New Castle, Delaware, located in a strongly Democratic area close to his hometown of Wilmington, the president welcomed first-time voters, posed for photos, and assisted a voter in a wheelchair while they waited in line, the New York Times reported. 

 Four years ago, Biden had his wife, Jill Biden, at his side when he voted for himself. But this time, the first lady was not in Delaware on Monday to vote alongside her husband.

 According to her schedule, she was attending back-to-back political events in Michigan and Wisconsin, campaigning for her husband's successor in the Democratic Party.
LIVE! Ladoos, diyas, patakas... Spain PM toasts Diwali
J-K: Fresh gunfight as forces close in on 2 terrorists
A fresh gunfight erupted in a village in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on Tuesday morning as security forces made a push for a final assault against two terrorists holed up in the area, officials said.

Modi-Xi 'Agreement': Nation Needs To Know
China does not have to give up what it took in 2020, it will never give up its claim to Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and other areas, and it has all the time now to plan its next surprise, points out Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (retd).

Virat Kohli's Great Fall In Tests!
Once rated as one of the top batters of this generation, Virat Kohli's stock has fallen quite rapidly in Tests in recent years.

NDA Meets To Prepare For 2025 Bihar Polls
NDA Meets To Prepare For 2025 Bihar Polls

'There are differences over certain issues between the JD-U and BJP but we are in alliance and continuing.'

