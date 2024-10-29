Can't sit this election out: Biden votes





After casting his early ballot, Biden took to social media platform X and said that he was proud to cast his ballot for Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Lisa Rochester, and other Democrats. He also urged the people to cast their vote for the election and stated that there was "too much on the line" to miss to sit this election out.





"I was proud to cast my ballot for Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Lisa Rochester, and Democrats up and down the ballot with a few first-time voters. Folks, there is too much on the line to sit this election out," Biden stated in a post on X.





At the polling site in New Castle, Delaware, located in a strongly Democratic area close to his hometown of Wilmington, the president welcomed first-time voters, posed for photos, and assisted a voter in a wheelchair while they waited in line, the New York Times reported.





Four years ago, Biden had his wife, Jill Biden, at his side when he voted for himself. But this time, the first lady was not in Delaware on Monday to vote alongside her husband.





According to her schedule, she was attending back-to-back political events in Michigan and Wisconsin, campaigning for her husband's successor in the Democratic Party.

