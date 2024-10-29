RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Calcutta HC live-streaming hacked, probe on

October 29, 2024  09:55
Kolkata Police have started an investigation into the alleged hacking of live-streaming of one of the courtrooms of Calcutta high court's vacation bench on YouTube, an officer said on Tuesday.

The cybercrime section of the Kolkata Police started the probe after the IT department of the Calcutta High Court lodged a complaint late on Monday evening in this connection, he said.

"An investigation is on. We will be checking what happened and try to spot the miscreants behind this," the officer told PTI.

On Monday, during the hearing of Justice Subhasish Samanta at courtroom number 7, an obscene video was allegedly 'live-streamed' for nearly one minute before it could be stopped, the officer said.

The IT department of the high court initiated a probe into the matter before approaching the Kolkata Police.   -- PTI
