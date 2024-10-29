Bahraich violence: 29 cops shifted to Police Lines





Areas under these two police stations witnessed violence during the recent Navratri celebrations that had claimed one life.





Rehua Mansoor, the native village of Ramgopal Mishra who died in the violence, falls under the Ramgaon police station area while the area where he was killed is under the Hardi police station's jurisdiction.





According to a statement issued by the office of the district police superintendent, 14 personnel from the Hardi police station and 15 from the Ramgaon police station were transferred to the Police Lines.





When contacted, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla described the transfers as "routine". -- PTI

