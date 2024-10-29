RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ajit Pawar declares assets worth Rs 45.37 crore, owns 2 cars

October 29, 2024  19:19
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, contesting assembly polls from Baramati, has movable assets worth more than Rs 8.22 crore, while his immovable assets were valued at Rs 37.15 crore, according to an affidavit submitted by him before the Election Commission. 

The movable assets of Ajit Pawar, who heads the ruling Nationalist Congress Party, include two cars -- Toyota Camry, Honda CRV -- a tractor, silver articles, FDs, shares and bonds, among others, as per the affidavit submitted by him along with nomination papers from the seat in Pune district for the November 20 polls. 

Ajit Pawar (65), seeking an eighth term from his home turf, filed his nomination papers as the NCP candidate on Monday. 

His spouse Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member, owns movable assets worth Rs 14.57 crore, while the value of immovable assets in her name stood at Rs 58.39 crore, according to the document. 

Ajit Pawar's main rival in the elections is his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate who is making his electoral debut from the family seat. -- PTI
