RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Air India suspends 10 cabin crew members amid concerns over revised policy

October 29, 2024  01:08
File image
File image
Air India on Monday suspended 10 cabin crew members for allegedly instigating other members to protest against the airline's revised policy that also requires a section of them to share rooms during layovers, a source said on Monday. 

Ahead of Vistara's merger with itself next month, Air India has introduced the revised policy for cabin crew members that will be effective from December 1. 

The All India Cabin Crew Association has opposed the room-sharing requirement, terming it as "illegal, bad in law, and Void ab initio on multiple fronts." 

It has also sought the intervention of the labour ministry to resolve the issues. 

Against this backdrop, the Tata Group-owned airline has taken action against some cabin crew members. 

The source in the know said 10 cabin crew members have been suspended for allegedly instigating others to protest against the policy. 

There was no official comment from Air India on the issue. 

Loss-making Air India was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022 and since then, various changes have been introduced as part of efforts to boost the full-service carrier. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Revolt over policies: 10 T'gana cops axed, 21 held
LIVE! Revolt over policies: 10 T'gana cops axed, 21 held

BJP's Shaina in Shinde Sena's third list
BJP's Shaina in Shinde Sena's third list

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, announced the latest list which also has the name of Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve.

J-K: Terrorists fire at Army convoy, 1 killed
J-K: Terrorists fire at Army convoy, 1 killed

One terrorist was killed on Monday as special forces were mobilised to neutralise a group of recently infiltrated ultras who attacked an army convoy in a village in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu, officials said.

Census to begin next year, no decision on caste data
Census to begin next year, no decision on caste data

The much-delayed decadal census exercise and the work to update the National Population Register (NPR) are likely to begin early 2025 and the data will be declared by 2026, thus changing future census cycles completely, official sources...

Modi-Xi 'Agreement': Nation Needs To Know
Modi-Xi 'Agreement': Nation Needs To Know

China does not have to give up what it took in 2020, it will never give up its claim to Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and other areas, and it has all the time now to plan its next surprise, points out Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (retd).

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances