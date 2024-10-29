Air India suspends 10 cabin crew members amid concerns over revised policy





Ahead of Vistara's merger with itself next month, Air India has introduced the revised policy for cabin crew members that will be effective from December 1.





The All India Cabin Crew Association has opposed the room-sharing requirement, terming it as "illegal, bad in law, and Void ab initio on multiple fronts."





It has also sought the intervention of the labour ministry to resolve the issues.





Against this backdrop, the Tata Group-owned airline has taken action against some cabin crew members.





The source in the know said 10 cabin crew members have been suspended for allegedly instigating others to protest against the policy.





There was no official comment from Air India on the issue.





Loss-making Air India was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022 and since then, various changes have been introduced as part of efforts to boost the full-service carrier. -- PTI

Air India on Monday suspended 10 cabin crew members for allegedly instigating other members to protest against the airline's revised policy that also requires a section of them to share rooms during layovers, a source said on Monday.