3 terrorists killed, search ops continue in Akhnoor

October 29, 2024  14:09
image
Security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu & Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy, Jammu and Kashmir Police officials confirmed on Tuesday. 

Although the terrorists have been eliminated, a search operation is still underway for additional details.

Speaking to ANI, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh provided details about the incident."Three terrorists have been neutralised, and a search operation is underway. As soon as we received information that terrorists were at the said location, they opened fire at the Army ambulance. It was then certain that there were terrorists here. The entire area was cordoned off. Army, police, SOG, and paramilitary forces all participated in this operation," Singh said.

The anti-terror operation was part of Indian security forces' counter-offensive Operation Asan, launched after terrorists attacked an Army convoy in the Battal area on October 28. 

According to security forces, the terrorists fired on an Army ambulance, prompting immediate retaliation. The area was swiftly sealed off, and a coordinated search effort was initiated by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian security forces.
