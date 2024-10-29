RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

October 29, 2024  10:36
image
Security forces on Tuesday morning gunned down two terrorists holed up in a forest area near a village in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of militants killed in the 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) to three, officials said.

One of the three terrorists who fired at an ambulance that was part of an army convoy moving near the LoC on Monday morning was killed by evening in the operation that also witnessed action by special forces and NSG commandos and the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

The other two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a span of two hours after the joint teams of the army and the police launched the final assault near the Assan temple in Jogwan village in the Battal-Khour area, the officials said.

They said the encounter has ended but the operation is on to retrieve the bodies of the slain terrorists who are believed to have infiltrated from across the border on Sunday night before appearing outside a temple and targeting the army convoy.

"After a night-long lull, the security forces pushed for a final assault against the holed-up terrorists at around 7 am, leading to a fresh gunfight," an official said.

A couple of deafening explosions followed by intense firing continued for over an hour before the second terrorist was killed, the officials said, adding intermittent exchange of fire continued for another hour before the third trapped ultra was eliminated.

A four-year-old valiant Army dog, Phantom, died after being hit by a bullet during the operation.

In a first, the Army has also pressed its four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles for surveillance and strengthening the cordon around the attack site, while helicopters and drones were also deployed to locate the hiding terrorists.

The latest encounter in the Jammu region comes amid a surge in terrorist activities in Kashmir where seven attacks have occurred in the past two weeks, resulting in 13 fatalities, including two soldiers.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter
LIVE! 2 more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

Israel bans operations of UN relief agency
Israel bans operations of UN relief agency

The Israeli Parliament enacted a law prohibiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the primary UN organisation assisting Palestinians, from operating within the country, CNN reported.

Can Amit Thackeray Revive The MNS?
Can Amit Thackeray Revive The MNS?

'If you look at the average age of all our candidates, you will notice that their average age is between 35 and 40. It is a kind of revolution that the MNS is bringing in Maharashtra.'

'Digital arrest': Mumbai woman duped of Rs 14 lakh
'Digital arrest': Mumbai woman duped of Rs 14 lakh

As per the advisory of cyber-security agency CERT-In, a digital arrest is the one in which victims receive a phone call, an e-mail or a message claiming they are under investigation for illegal activities, such as identity theft or money...

Arjun's 'Single', Confirms Malaika Split
Arjun's 'Single', Confirms Malaika Split

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018, and were quite open about it on social media.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances