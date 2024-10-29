RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

19 Maoists arrested in separate operations in Chhattisgarh

October 29, 2024  17:26
image
At least 19 Maoists, three of them carrying bounty, were arrested by the security forces in separate operations in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the police said on Tuesday. 

As many as 14 Maoists were apprehended from the Jagargunda police station area, while five were caught in the Bhejji police station limits on Sunday, an official said. 

Joint teams of the District Reserve Guard, 219th and 150th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and 201st battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action -- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the two actions, he said. 

Of the 14 men, aged between 18 to 40 years, held in Jagargunda, three carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each, he said. 

The official said the trio included Barse Hadma (25), a militia commander, and Barse Nagesh (20) and Hemla Jitu (18), who were working with CNM (Chetna Natya Mandli -- a frontal wing of Maoists), he said. 

The security forces recovered three gelatin rods, 300 gm of gunpowder, cordex wire, firecrackers, detonators, electric wire and batteries from the 14 cadres, he said. 

Similarly, five cadres were apprehended from Bhejji. 

They were allegedly involved in the murders of a villager in Bhandarpadar in September and an electrician engaged in laying a power transmission line in the same village in February this year, the official said. 

The arrested men were active in the outlawed outfit for eight to ten years, he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Drones, paragliders banned in Mumbai for 30 days
LIVE! Drones, paragliders banned in Mumbai for 30 days

Over 150 injured in fireworks mishap at Kerala temple
Over 150 injured in fireworks mishap at Kerala temple

Over 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram in Kasaragod late Monday, police said.

Can Amit Thackeray Revive The MNS?
Can Amit Thackeray Revive The MNS?

'If you look at the average age of all our candidates, you will notice that their average age is between 35 and 40. It is a kind of revolution that the MNS is bringing in Maharashtra.'

1 held for death threats to Salman, Zeeshan Siddique
1 held for death threats to Salman, Zeeshan Siddique

The Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Nationalist Congress Party leader Zeeshan Siddique, an official said on Tuesday.

What Singham Again-BB3 Face Off Is About
What Singham Again-BB3 Face Off Is About

As is always the case with big films, there is no decision on the count of screens allotted to the big releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances