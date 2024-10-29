RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


150 injured in fireworks mishap at Kerala temple fest

October 29, 2024  08:22
Over 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram here late Monday, police said. 

 The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru, they said. It is suspected that the accident occurred when a fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. The accident occurred around midnight, they said. Top district administration officials, including the collector and the district police chief, have reached the spot. PTI
