10 T'gana cops axed, 21 held after revolt seeking uniform policies





The 10 personnel, despite repeated warnings and opportunities to refrain from disruptive behaviour, engaged in actions that severely undermined Battalion discipline and tarnished the image of the force, a police release said.





"Consequently, their dismissal has been ordered under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, under circumstances that compromise public interest," it said.





While some personnel of TGSP have been involved in protests, their family members have also participated in dharnas during the last several days demanding uniform policies and better working conditions.





The Telangana Police had earlier suspended 37 TGSP personnel for alleged misconduct and incitement of agitations.





A separate police release said cases were registered against 21 TGSP personnel who participated in an "unauthorised" protest in Hyderabad on Monday in direct defiance of Section 163 BNSS orders issued by the Hyderabad police. -- PTI

