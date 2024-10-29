RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

10 killed in bus accident in Rajasthan's Sikar

October 29, 2024  16:17
image
Ten people died and over 36 passengers got injured after a bus crashed into the wing wall of a flyover in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday afternoon, the police said. 

District superintendent of police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said a private bus coming from Salasar to Laxmangarh rammed into a part of the flyover in Laxmangarh while taking a turn. 

Ten people have died in the accident and more than 36 people were injured, he said, adding that the injured have been taken to hospitals in Laxmangarh and Sikar for treatment. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No farmer will be evicted: Sidda on waqf land row
LIVE! No farmer will be evicted: Sidda on waqf land row

1 held for death threats to Salman, Zeeshan Siddique
1 held for death threats to Salman, Zeeshan Siddique

The Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Nationalist Congress Party leader Zeeshan Siddique, an official said on Tuesday.

Should Rohingya kids go to school? Delhi HC says...
Should Rohingya kids go to school? Delhi HC says...

The Delhi high court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to enrol Rohingya refugee children in local schools, saying it was the Centre's domain.

Rana called up for Mumbai Test; set to make debut
Rana called up for Mumbai Test; set to make debut

In a surprise move, Delhi pace bowler Harshit Rana was added to the India squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand.

Terror Attacks No Cause Of Alarm For J&K Projects
Terror Attacks No Cause Of Alarm For J&K Projects

'If you are in a position to give employment to local people, you will find no terror attacks in your area.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances