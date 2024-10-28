RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


YouTuber moves HC alleging law abuse by TN police, seeks Rs 1 cr compensation

October 28, 2024  20:42
YouTuber Felix Jerald on Monday moved the Delhi high court alleging violation of his human rights by the Tamil Nadu police, which reportedly detained him illegally. 

Following his plea, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri granted him time to file additional documents in support of his contention. 

Jerald was allegedly arrested for hosting an "objectionable" interview of another YouTuber Savukku Shankar on his YouTube channel. 

The interview purportedly contains objectionable remarks against the Madras high court and the women police officers of the Tamil Nadu police.

The high court listed the matter on December 16. 

Jerald, a journalist, claimed he was illegally detained for two days by the Tamil Nadu police officials and his whereabouts were not disclosed to his family members or friends with an "ill motive". 

He alleged non-compliance of provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure during his arrest in violation of his fundamental rights. 

The plea, filed by advocates Surya Prakash and Avinash Kumar, sought a direction to state of Tamil Nadu and several police officials to pay Rs 1 crore compensation for the pain, suffering, humiliation and loss of reputation caused to the petitioner. 

The plea said Jerald, owner of "RedPix 247" YouTube channel interviewed a critic and journalist Savukku Shankar on April 30, highlighting the alleged targeting of Savukku Media, the latter's news outlet, by the Tamil Nadu ruling dispensation. -- PTI
