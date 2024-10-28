RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


U'khand Waqf Board seeks soldiers' right on property

October 28, 2024  20:58
File image
The Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, received significant support from the Uttarakhand Waqf Board. 

Several state waqf boards, including the Punjab Waqf Board, Haryana Waqf Board, and Uttarakhand Waqf Board, attended the meeting to present their views and suggestions to the JPC. 

According to sources, representatives from the Uttarakhand Waqf Board made a unique request during their presentation to the committee. 

They stated that when a soldier fights for the nation, he does so not as a Hindu, Muslim, or any other religion, but as a patriot. 

In this spirit, they suggested a legal provision to allocate some benefits from waqf properties to soldiers or their families. 

This proposal was met with opposition from several MPs of opposition parties. 

Opposition MPs raised concerns, pointing out that there is no comparable provision in the Hindu or other religious contexts. 

In response, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board suggested that rather than drawing parallels with other religions, they could initiate a new standard. During their presentation, the board strongly supported the bill, particularly highlighting its focus on transparency and the inclusion of women. 

The Uttarakhand Council already has two women representatives. Regarding disputed properties, the board recommended that the JPC include provisions for thorough inspections and, where necessary, CBI inquiries. 

This stance elicited sharp responses from some opposition MPs. -- ANI
