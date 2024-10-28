RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Thane will be with Mahayuti: Fadnavis

October 28, 2024  15:08
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday spoke about the Maharashtra assembly election, where he said CM Eknath Shinde is filing his nomination papers.While speaking to the reporters in Thane, Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis said that CM is filing his nomination papers and he would win the elections with record votes. Thane would be with Mahayuti.

"Thane always had saffron colour, and it will be the same. CM Eknath Shinde is going to file his nomination. He will win the election with record votes, he will break his own record. Thane will be with Mahayuti", he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde will file his nomination today from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, for the Maharashtra assembly election.
