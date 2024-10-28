Tata-Airbus to deliver first aircraft in 2026





"Exactly after two years from now, we will deliver the first indigenously manufactured C-295 Aircraft," Tata Sons Chairman said in his address at the inauguration of the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C295 military transport aircraft in Vadodara in Gujarat.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the country's first private military transport aircraft production plant here today.





Chandrasekaran emphasised, "This is a very, very important day for India and Indian defence sector. We will deliver the first aircraft in next two years. This project will propel India into the next generation of advanced manufacturing. It will build a diverse and sophisticated skills ecosystem, as well as a very strong supply of base, more importantly, give a lot of high tech opportunities for our entrepreneurs and youth."

