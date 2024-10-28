RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tata-Airbus to deliver first aircraft in 2026

October 28, 2024  11:33
 Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said that the TATA Aircraft Complex, built in partnership with Airbus, aims to deliver its first C295 aircraft within the next two years.

"Exactly after two years from now, we will deliver the first indigenously manufactured C-295 Aircraft," Tata Sons Chairman said in his address at the inauguration of the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C295 military transport aircraft in Vadodara in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the country's first private military transport aircraft production plant here today.

Chandrasekaran emphasised, "This is a very, very important day for India and Indian defence sector. We will deliver the first aircraft in next two years. This project will propel India into the next generation of advanced manufacturing. It will build a diverse and sophisticated skills ecosystem, as well as a very strong supply of base, more importantly, give a lot of high tech opportunities for our entrepreneurs and youth."
