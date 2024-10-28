RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Take message of Sangh to every home: RSS leaders

October 28, 2024  14:01
image
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has asked its 'pracharaks' to take the agenda of bringing social harmony in Hindu society to the grassroots level besides taking the message of the Sangh to every home. 

 After the formal meeting of the All India Executive Board of the RSS held at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre in Parkham village here, a meeting of the area and province pracharaks (volunteers) was held on Sunday. 

 According to RSS sources, outfit chief Mohan Bhagwat gave next year's targets to the area and province-level pracharaks during the meeting. Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale entrusted the office bearers with the responsibility of taking the agenda of the Sangh (efforts to bring social harmony in Hindu society through 'Panch Parivartan') to the grassroots level in all the 11 regions and 46 province pracharaks of the organisation.

 "All the office bearers were called upon to take the message of the Sangh to every home," the sources said. The office bearers were told that as per the issues decided in the meeting of the All India Karyakari Mandal, they should take the message of the Panch Parivartan of family enlightenment, environmental protection, indigenous lifestyle, social harmony and civic duty to every village and town and inspire people to follow them.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aarti, road show ahead of Shinde's nomination
LIVE! Aarti, road show ahead of Shinde's nomination

Is Diljit Dosanjh joining the BJP?
Is Diljit Dosanjh joining the BJP?

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Monday visited BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill at the latter's residence in the national capital.

Viral clip shows mad scramble before Bandra stampede
Viral clip shows mad scramble before Bandra stampede

A CCTV footage has surfaced on social media showing passengers crowding and jostling to board an unreserved express train at Bandra Terminus, which led to a stampede that left 10 persons injured.

Will Vijay Do Business With The BJP?
Will Vijay Do Business With The BJP?

If the BJP has to work as a junior partner of Vijay's TVK, then either the party will have to change the state leader, or the latter should change himself.Incidentally, ever since Vijay started talking politics and elections, the...

Tejasvi Surya becomes first MP to complete...
Tejasvi Surya becomes first MP to complete...

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday, became the first public representative to complete the Ironman 70.3 Challenge in Goa, which included 2 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and 21 km of running, the leader's office stated...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances