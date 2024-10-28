Take message of Sangh to every home: RSS leaders





After the formal meeting of the All India Executive Board of the RSS held at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre in Parkham village here, a meeting of the area and province pracharaks (volunteers) was held on Sunday.





According to RSS sources, outfit chief Mohan Bhagwat gave next year's targets to the area and province-level pracharaks during the meeting. Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale entrusted the office bearers with the responsibility of taking the agenda of the Sangh (efforts to bring social harmony in Hindu society through 'Panch Parivartan') to the grassroots level in all the 11 regions and 46 province pracharaks of the organisation.





"All the office bearers were called upon to take the message of the Sangh to every home," the sources said. The office bearers were told that as per the issues decided in the meeting of the All India Karyakari Mandal, they should take the message of the Panch Parivartan of family enlightenment, environmental protection, indigenous lifestyle, social harmony and civic duty to every village and town and inspire people to follow them.

