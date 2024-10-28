Sensex ka Diwali mithai is ready, closes higher

After logging an over one year low last week, Indian stock indices gained momentum on Monday, possibly due to value buying by investors. Sensex closed 679 points higher at 80,081.30 points, whereas Nifty settled at 24,367.35 points, up 186.55 points. All Nifty sectoral indices were in the green, with the Nifty PSU bank the top mover at 3.8 per cent. Last week, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex shed 2.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.